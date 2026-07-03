Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
10h

"Caring for the land is perhaps the most patriotic act." 💯

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Nancy Dafoe's avatar
Nancy Dafoe
15h

Thank you for the salve on the gaping wound of this country. Thank you for bravely and eloquently expressing that which this Trump regime would like to imprison us for expressing. Thank you for your humanity and for writing.

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