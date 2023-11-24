Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
Nov 27, 2023

Dear Jason,

May you and your family find solace on the other side of your immeasurable loss.

Sending unconditional love and healing thoughts.✨

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Laura Kerr's avatar
Laura Kerr
Nov 24, 2023

Jason- I am so sorry for your loss. As one of your many dedicated readers, I feel honored that you chose to share so openly about your grief with us. Wishing you peace, Laura

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