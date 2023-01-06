Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Jan 6, 2023

Brennan's book is brilliant- I own a copy and have reread it several times and recommend it to others. But so are your essays which I've treated identically. Recommend to you just about anything by Peter Ward. Under a Green Sky is sobering.

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