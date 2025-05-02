Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Pamela
May 2, 2025

Thank you for honoring this honorable man. We can only hope (and for those of us who pray, also pray) that the Conclave chooses a papal leader who continues in Pope Francis’s path.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Sandy 10^2,685,000,
May 2, 2025

Yes, thank you Jason for highlighting Pope Francis’s work. Beautiful, powerful and very inspiring!

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