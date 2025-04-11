Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Apr 11, 2025

Thanks you for bringing us this in depth look at ocean floor mining. It’s heartbreaking to watch our “business as usual” mindset keep plowing ahead without thought for life.

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2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Michael's avatar
Michael
Apr 11, 2025

As a species we must figure out "what are people for?" Wendell Berry posed that question I believe and it's a deep one to which we have no answer. What are we here for? Until we know, we are destructive Interlopers on our own planet.

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