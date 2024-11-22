Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Diane Porter's avatar
Diane Porter
Nov 24, 2024

Such a great expression: The sun is the star. Wow

Also your observation, "our usual response to cheap, abundant energy is to create more humans and more stuff." That is the crux right there.

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Jonathan Allen's avatar
Jonathan Allen
Nov 22, 2024

Having spent the majority of my career in photovoltaic R&D, I certainly support those technologies. I also agree with the essay that even renewables require responsible creation and usage. One energy source, however, will not satisfy all applications so I also favor ongoing fusion research., even though its commercial payback may be decades away. Our present problems derive largely from lack of far-sighted planning. Remedies of these must therefore project decades or even centuries into the future.

And of course I agree that overpopulation will negate any attempts to create a healthier and more prosperous future. I thank the author for raising that point.

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