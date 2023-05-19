Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Mike Kiernan's avatar
Mike Kiernan
May 19, 2023

Happy to see this thought process. We have been creating habitat for pollinators in solar fields since 2015. When we started the importance of addressing biodiversity loss in these spaces was an afterthought embraced only by the most progressively-minded Solar developers. We now have over 30 solar Fields in four states including Maine. It's important to recognize that this process is not simply 'set it and forget it' but requires fastidiousness to avoid tossing down wildflower seeds in a space where invasive species, including native opportunists, will result in only a short term success. Optimal strategies include site selection that embraces protecting diverse habitats from development and measuring sites for positive impact across the lifespan of the project. Mike Kiernan beethechange.earth

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Susan Winter's avatar
Susan Winter
May 19, 2023

I so appreciate this article. I myself feel torn between hard choices when it comes to becoming more energy efficient.

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