Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
Oct 20, 2023

Last year after seeing firsthand the harm mowing my pastures caused especially to ground nesting birds; I decided I would not mow this season. The resilience I witnessed was remarkable, with cover the meadowlarks, curlews, killdeer, Hungarian partridge, and sharp-tailed grouse all raised successful broods (some parents raised two broods). Just yesterday morning I was rewarded with the sight of two broods (about 26 birds) of Hungarian partridge scurrying across the gravel through the corrals and out into the tall grass. Reciprocity = Resilience.

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Owl Green's avatar
Owl Green
Dec 7, 2023Edited

Continuing to enjoy my travels through the archives - you asked in this lovely post whether anyone could recommend any resources regarding meadow management. I have two. One is a PNW-based meadow restoration outfit, but the general principles should apply in other northern corners of the US: Northwest Meadowscapes (https://northwestmeadowscapes.com). Plus their website is enchanting, and they mail out their seeds in little handmade envelopes, and they've even published a little softbound zine on meadow planting.

I also enjoy Benjamin Vogt's work - he is Midwest-focused but again, generally applicable principles. As a heads up, he does advocate using herbicides in certain cases, which I imagine he will eventually back away from, given how rapidly our understanding of the harm caused to pollinators by herbicides is advancing. His most recent book is Prairie Up.

I loved this post. I too experienced the full wonder of native asters this year due to our "spring of many atmospheric rivers." I've got three varieties in my mini-meadow, from a pale lavender to an almost plummy purple, which look glorious in the company of their goldenrod friends. It was a buzzing, glittering, zipping pollinator superhighway throughout the late summer and fall here. Such fun.

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