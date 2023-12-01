Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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LAS's avatar
LAS
Dec 16, 2023

Great and informative essay -- thank you for the simple solutions to make life better. Appreciate all the research and beautiful writing.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Owl Green
Dec 7, 2023Edited

I feel simultaneously stunned by the scale of this problem and optimistic that workable solutions exist. While it's a stubborn predicament, I like that this is an area where individual action and political/economic pressure can both have real impacts. Like, here's something we can actually fix. Brilliant.

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