Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Sep 15, 2023

"Haru no umi hinemosu notari notari kana". --Buson

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Michael
Sep 15, 2023

Beautiful writing. This essay is rewarding at many levels. Getting an essay across the finish line can be so difficult. Some write themselves in great looping swoops of inspiration, rather like a swift. Others are ground pounders fighting their way through thickets.

Be careful with this storm coming, it's the gift of climate change and such storms may become the norm for you in the East, just like giga-fires and drought seem to be our coming new normal out here in the west. Microbes can weather all of this as you demonstrate, and their roots are deep. We tetrapods are the exotic outgrowths of that base and exposed to the climate winds that blow. So we rise and fall like that famous haiku says, yes we rise and fall.

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