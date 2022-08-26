Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Aug 26, 2022

Another amazing letter, thank you. I love this line: 'We’re burning the maps of our path back to the norms of the Earth that nurtured us.'

I so look forward to receiving your newsletter. It makes me like my inbox more. I hope people feel the same way about my substack.

Looking forward to learning more and microbes!

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