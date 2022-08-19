Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Aug 24, 2022

Inspired, and inspiring writing Jason. Belated happy birthday!

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Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Aug 19, 2022

For years now I have been making art about the importance of humanity remembering, or perhaps relearning, that we are part of nature. I have not read anything that puts it so clear or elegantly as this post.

Thank you

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