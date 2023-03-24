Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael McGinnis's avatar
Michael McGinnis
Mar 24, 2023

We can start by rewinding our imagination and your writing reflects this.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Dudley Zopp's avatar
Dudley Zopp
Mar 24, 2023

Thank you for this essay. I'm a new writer on Substack and am inspired to find a community around the things I care most about, that is, restoring habitat in a small part of midcoast Maine and making art that reflects the abundance of the living earth. I believe each of us can effect change, and one of the ways I hope to do that here is by sharing and cross-posting information.

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