Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Owl Green's avatar
Owl Green
Jul 23, 2024

I love this ending to the series. Wildlife crossings (and deliberate corridors more generally) are just the coolest.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Michael
Jul 13, 2024

If anyone wants to know the polar opposite of man's roads, especially in the fields we create of our plantings- it is hedgerows, where nature reigns untrammelled. I remember them well from childhood- long lines of green in the cornfields of my state. By leaving these roads of unplowed, unmodified forest we were performing a service to the land. A first step to re-wilding would be for the creation of more of these roads paved with shrubs and grasses and trees in the vast barrens of the crop fields.

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