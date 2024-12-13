Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Dec 13, 2024

Thanks Jason for distilling the overwhelming ecosystem of (dis)information into your cogent, intelligible and eloquent columns.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Dec 13, 2024

Very fine essay as is your usual, Jason. I so look forward to your posts showing up in my mailbox each week. What a writer you are! I agree it is an important era in which to be alive- "the best of times, the worst of times." So many changes occuring so fast. Bewilderingly many possible futures. Never before has there been such turbulence in the smooth flow of human history. The world rivers are changing their flow patterns, computer scientists are on the verge of creating true AGI, biology scientists are on the verge of creating "mirror life bacteria" which might pose existential threats to all life. Meanwhile the poles melt and the sixth extinction is upon us. The Chinese curse of interesting times has come true.

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