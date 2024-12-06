Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Dec 6, 2024

Excellent article, Jason! I knew only a fraction of the dangers you mentioned in tire manufacture, use, and disposal. The life cycles of our tires is very inimical to the environment it would appear. As always the problem is scale as you spotlight.. Cut one tree down, the world ecosystem doesn't notice. But cut 8 billion trees down and that same ecosystem is gravely wounded. There are simply too many of us. I don't think humans are very good at prioritizing avoiding the long term consequences of our technologies or scaling issues. Witness tires and plastics and fossil fuels.

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 8, 2024

We are stardust and rubber. Thanks, yet again, Jason, for bringing into focus the blurry truths we know and hold (sometimes repress) back there in our busy minds. It's essential and helpful to see the troubled world this way. (And thanks for the shout-out!)

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