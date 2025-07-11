Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Melinda Rackham's avatar
Melinda Rackham
Jul 11, 2025

I can’t help but think that speaking of species Loss in this context is still putting the human at the centre of the universe. When I think species loss I feel for the trees and plants transported to be lonely examples in a park without their families , The animal sin our zoos, there for humans to gawk at, the pets we have locked in our homes who would be happier in their packs and forests , the animals and fish we eat who we have enslaved in protein factories without dignified lives. ( I still eat meat but try to find ethically sources meat and fish where I can )

And as an adopted person , who has also lost my only child to forced adoption , I’ve lost my tribe, my pack, putting me with other humans does not make up for that loss of family , but my dna remembers the forrest and seascapes of my genetic home and feels content there, unlike the lands I was brought to.

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Stephen Beck Marcotte's avatar
Stephen Beck Marcotte
Jul 19, 2025

When you hear the phase “take a hike” is your immediate (gut) response positive negative or neutral. If your initial gut reaction is positive or neutral you are, in my opinion, on the right path.

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