Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David E. Perry's avatar
David E. Perry
May 23, 2025

You do such important work, Jason, so much heavy lifting. I'm grateful and have some idea of what it costs you, energetically to carry this burden and transform it into, sometimes, ...poetry.

Thank you for understanding the warp and woof of information, and then weaving it into these thoughtful, informative essays. I am in your debt.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Jo Polley's avatar
Jo Polley
May 23, 2025

Another wonderful essay. This is something I've never really considered before, though I often find myself trying to imagine what the natural world was like and what the air felt like to breathe, in distant times. I couldn't agree more about this kind of education being necessary for everyone. I spent a long year trying to get an outdoor education program started at my kids' school, and in the end had to give it up, after feeling like I was banging my head against the wall over and over again. I don't think most of our institutions are capable of caring (what would it mean for an institution to care??!) and even individuals who could have made different decisions seemed uninterested in the problem we were trying to address. Another vicious circle - because we don't have that education, we don't care, and because we don't care, we don't get that education. I guess we just have to be determined about it. Maybe I need to try again...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture