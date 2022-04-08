Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Apr 9, 2022

Great column as usual, deep research and fluid interpretation of complex issue. Thank you!

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Apr 8, 2022

A nice summing up of the issues surrounding offshore wind. I did catch the Patrick O'Brian reference, thanks for that.

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