Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Dusenberry's avatar
John Dusenberry
May 21, 2022

Thank you Jason. I'm going to pass this along to as many as I can.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Jenny Mayher's avatar
Jenny Mayher
May 20, 2022

Thank you for your wisdom, Jason. You wouldn't believe what a large portion of my mental space is taken up by contemplating the issues you raise.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture