Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathyrn Merrithew's avatar
Kathyrn Merrithew
Sep 29, 2023

I live in Maine, and I will be voting in November. My husband and I just discussed this issue this morning and concluded we really didn’t know enough to solidly state our opinions, but this is helpful.

In summary, for profit out of staters!

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Mark A. York's avatar
Mark A. York
Sep 29, 2023

CMP is the worst power company in the country. I just moved out of Maine and my final bill for a month maybe a little longer was $140 for 600 sf apartment with paid heat. When I questioned it they were nasty and sent it to a collection agency. They are getting it in minute increments. Vote Pine Tree Power! All utilities should be public. Deregulation has ruined everything it touched.

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