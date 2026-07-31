Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
4d

Definitely. It made its way into the Saturday lunchtime discussions in this household, in any case. Thanks again.

Reply
Share
Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
4d

Thank you for bringing all of these strands of energy storage together in a clear and accessible way, Jason. I continue through my day wiser than I began, albeit centuries away from the lofty heights of leaf wisdom!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture