Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leda Beth Gray's avatar
Leda Beth Gray
Aug 30, 2024

This is so well-written-- I wish everyone was required to read it! I've gone thru a lot of suffering, worrying about climate change. When Trump was elected I was distressed, I couldn't sleep well for months.

My husband and I have changed a lot of our own habits and encouraged our friends to do the same. I thought if a lot of people quit eating meat, for example-- something any person could do on their own that we could start to get a handle on climate change. But even nature lovers are resistant to changing their habits. So we've taken a bunch of steps, but have gotten mostly nowhere with encouraging friends and family, and we are waiting for society to realize that it has to shift its eating habits and many other habits as well. Like, its obvious, isn't it? After an online discussion (argument) over whether climate change is real, with me carefully debunking each of his claims and misinformed websites and giving him references for each claim I made, my nephew said that I have to apologize to him before he will talk to me again.

One of the interesting things to me is that about diet in particular, is that in making a major change like quitting animal products (in a stepwise fashion), after a while I become accustomed to and then loved the new regimen. I really enjoyed steaks in the past, so I find that kind of funny. And it seemed to help shift my perspective on the world and my animal and plant co-inhabitants.

I honestly don't know what to do now to help raise awareness or help effect change, except for giving money to groups like EarthJustice and Center for Biological Diversity and participating in citizen science projects. If I said what came to mind about climate change all the time, I believe I'd have no friends left. But this whole journey has led me to feel grateful for the beautiful habitats I live near and an expansion of my love for birds to all sorts of creatures down to small bugs, which I try to photograph for iNaturalist. But any joy is accompanied by sadness as I wonder how many of these creatures will be around in the near or far future.

In this world where the threat of climate change seemingly isn't top of mind, essays like this hit me hard as I read that my fears are indeed well founded. I think about skipping it and whatever pain it may cause but I am drawn in and can't stop reading. Meanwhile I continue to wait for some major societal realization or opportunity for progress to which I can contribute.

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Bill Davison
Aug 16, 2024

Well, we have done it again. Our essays this week are remarkably similar. We both wrote about supporting swallows by putting up nest boxes. It seems like there is synchrinicity at work here. We are like kids coordinating our outfits for school.

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