Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Lor's avatar
Lor
May 10, 2024Edited

Thank you Jason for writing this compilation of efforts . So many do not realize that it takes a community of like minded individuals to do what they can to protect our wildlife and change the path of the future. You show that anyone can step forward to help. We must advertise the joy to be found in the helping. Each state should have a list of ways for anyone interested. I know Vermont does .The website is called VT Center for Ecostudies that discusses various ways to help. From volunteering for a season to monitor by observation an individual lake for LoonWatch ( to get an idea of statewide statistics on loon populations and breeding). Events that help amphibians in the early spring to cross roads in safety as they head to vernal pools to breed. Large or small, any one person can find a way to make a change. Its too bad that this is not a part of curriculum in schools. Educate and make it fun.

I love your description of

“tossing white feathers” into the breeze for the swallows. Quite beautiful.

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SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments's avatar
SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments
May 12, 2024Edited

"...humans are a two-headed beast. So much of what we do is in opposition to the community of life, and yet so many of us are working with deep empathy for our fellow species. From the point of view of the living world, this kind of coexistence looks a lot like parasitism undermined by empathy. The goal, then, is for the empathy to win out."

This reminds me that the more we all do our part, in our own small ways, the more our impact will add up to be so much greater than the sum of our parts. Thank you, @Jason Anthony, for tossing feathers to the swallows!

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