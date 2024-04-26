Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Hudson E Baldwin lll's avatar
Hudson E Baldwin lll
Apr 26, 2024

“Too few of us seem to recognize that a) climate chaos is a subset of the larger threats-to-life problem, b) forests are as central to climate as emissions, and c) fixing emissions will not revitalize the bulldozed world.”

A sizable subset of threat to life dynamics exist. But they are all ancillary compared to emissions. The forest and bioregional Eco habitat systems around the globe need to be rebuilt and re-wilded, from a deep ecology perspective. Not having anything to do with climate change or weather chaos. Simply to restore the chance of complex life form of surviving.

I will say that it’s number two priority after a genuine effort to reverse our self inflicted climate catastrophe. Please don’t correlate to two. They are completely separate issues other than they both threaten existence of many lifeforms. The climate situation threatens existence of all complex multi celled organisms. Don’t get yourself. We could easily become Venus or Mars, depending on how things shake out. Most likely a larger less dense atmosphere of Venus.

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LSM TX's avatar
LSM TX
Apr 26, 2024

Actually Jason, I am very happy to correct you on your perspective about cooperation between the faiths as that "firewall" doesn't exist on this issue of creation. I was on a Zoom meeting with Interfaith Power & Light this morning addressing local TX energy issues. We work with GreenFaith as well. ALL of our orgs. are multi-faith. LSM is open to all as long as they believe a higher power put all in motion so we have 2 members in TX who just say they are "spiritual" and do not attend any church or identify with a denomination. Our LSM TX chapter has 7 leadership positions and 2 are held by non-Catholics. Although the US Catholic church has not embraced what we call Care for Creation as aggressively as the other pro-life issue, the rest of the world Catholics have embraced it and are also working with other faiths for our "common home". You are correct, this is NOT "policy" nor "liberal"; it is a moral issue that many faiths (more so outside the US) are addressing. If you have 90 minutes to spare, watch THE LETTER (free on YouTube); the only documentary ever created at the request of the Vatican. Not one protagonist is Catholic but Hindu, Muslim, indigenous belief and agnostic and Pope Francis sat with all of them to listen to their first hand experience with the climate crisis. As an environmentalist since early childhood, I recognized long ago that to change how we treat our Mother Earth was going to require a true change in heart (not mind) for many people because altruistic behavior based on logic and reason rarely wins out in America. May this info. provide you with more hope.

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