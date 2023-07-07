Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jul 8, 2023

Thanks, as usual, Jason. Great stuff. As a former (recovering) print journalist, I'm finding myself drifting away from daily news, especially its political coverage: the blow-by-blow tribalism, the insider antics, the puffery. But having regularly read many newspapers for most of my life, I've found none that covers nature better than The Guardian (which I have in the past supported financially). Its biodiversity coverage is damned good for a newspaper. And as you probably know, its plain coverage of ecosystems is in a league of its own among newspapers. The Guardian has a butterfly correspondent, for example! In so many other newspapers, nature is relegated to afterthoughts or novelties, rather than its rightful, lofty place in the human experience. In any event, thanks again for your exhaustive work this week -- I know it takes time and brain power on your part. I'm grateful for it all.

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Michael
Jul 7, 2023

Great essay!. Just as warming is happening so fast we can see it in real time, Humanity's explorations of the treasure house of biological solutions to problems, (fine tuned by four billion years of trial and error experiments) is gathering momentum before our eyes.. I wrote about this recently in a story about heat and Humanity's study of how life has evolved elegant solutions to living in very hot environments.

We better learn from Nature, we're running out of time.

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