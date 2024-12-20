Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Stacey E's avatar
Stacey E
Dec 20, 2024

Breathtaking piece! Thank you - I am sharing this like crazy.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Lor
Dec 20, 2024

I know, I know, the Winter Solstice is an astronomical fact. But there has always been a magic that surrounds the day. Almost a fairytale quality, so along that line, I will say, it is hard for me to ‘believe’ the Winter Solstice is at the heart of the very beginnings of our path towards Spring. Here in VT, it always feels like the beginning of Winter. Thank you,Jason , beautifully written . I am “…tilting toward the light…” hopefully with a copious amount of snowflakes between now and the Vernal Equinox ❄️☃️.

Wishing you a wonderous landscape of white, and now more than ever, I wish you resilience for the coming year ( or 4 ).

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