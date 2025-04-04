Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael Lee
Apr 4, 2025

Won’t see me driving an electric vehicle any time soon. Getting my 1980s Peugeot road bike out of hibernation this weekend. The only metal I use for transportation is vintage steel. Anything else and you’re complicit in global destruction. 😜

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Michael
Apr 4, 2025

A marvelous essay Jason. Maybe it was reading an earlier version of it that spurred me to purchasing a large number of coffee table books on the ocean and its abysses. But I don't recall the mention of polymetsllic nodules. Those books are now in storage, their contents and the richness they conveyed to me now forgotten in my faltering memory, a metaphor perhaps for the Anthropocene as we slash and burn and stripmine our way through our brief time of suzerainity, using up irreplaceable resources before we too are forgotten. The whole world is an abyss. Deep history confounds. We know so little, yet we have so much power. Did God will that we have sovereignty and to what end? We don't know. We are as children here.

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