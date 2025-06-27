Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Ankita Singh's avatar
Ankita Singh
Jun 27, 2025

The article reminded me of David Attenborough’s latest documentary on oceans - which was an eye opener for me. Noticed some intersections - how helpful these kelp forests and corals are. Everything is so intricately interconnected and we are breaking this rhythm. It’s really sad! So much work to do!

The sea butterfly is absolutely gorgeous, such beauty and elegance! Did not know that this organism even existed - thank you for throwing light on this and the deep dive! Learning a lot through your words :)

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Michelle Berry Lane's avatar
Michelle Berry Lane
Jun 27, 2025

Jason, I don’t get to your work enough, but when I do I am always glad I took the time. Thank you! There are so many things I could respond to, but I will mention 2 intersections:

1. I was a science and nature studies teacher for upper elementary kids for 25 years (ending with the pandemic), was deeply committed to focusing on both personal experience and relationship with the outdoors and fostering conceptual understanding of Earth’s life and systems. I agree that the planetary boundaries concept is a powerful way to show both system capacities and human impact—I tried to practice David Sobel’s wise adage: no tragedies before the 4th grade, but the basics of this model would have been excellent for my older kids.

2. The WashPost article about the bee lab really hit home for me. I now work part time for a local nonprofit whose mission is to increase native plantings—and reduce lawns—to support native pollinators. I will share that article out to our followers!

I’m very grateful for your dedication to educating about the heartbreak and perils all earthlings face due to the existential threat of anthropogenic climate change.

I like to hope that not everybody is immune to facts and truth.

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