Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Mar 10, 2023

"The threshold between hope and heartbreak, caring and catastrophe"...I love this phrase which beautifully describes not just the moment we are in but the way in which we can hold the moment: with both hope and heartbreak in our hands, caring and catastrophe in our chest. I haven't seen the film but look forward to watching something that addresses this threshold moment so truthfully. Your gorgeous words, the promise of this film offer the sustenance I need to keep holding this moment. Thank you.

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Michael
Mar 10, 2023

Wonderful writing. You are like a poet and songwriter at the height of eloquent even rhapsodic power and your essays keep climbing higher into the empyrean radiant with awareness and compassion. The Anthropocene, horror and hope, the best and worst of times. The black kite ascending.

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