Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
Mar 18, 2024

Hi everyone, I want to add another voice here. My friend Mark worked for decades outside as a carpenter in Maine, including during the often-bitter winters. He and Deb now spend their winters in FL. He says he's thought about spending a winter here now, but the winter he once loved doesn't exist. He beautifully articulates much of what I was after with this essay:

“What’s odd is knowing that it’ll never happen, not because I’m not around, but because winter isn’t… that “good stuff” is gone. Winter as I knew it, the winter I spent so many days and months and years with as an adult, the winter that worked its way into my body, mind and spirit, that occupied my soul from late November when it arrived with its challenge, until it moved on in early April every year… releasing me, taking its leave to my relief… departing with a warning whisper of “see you next year,” those winters are gone. As are the winters of my childhood, judging by the snow-filled slides my father and I have been going through. So it’s easier to be away from here during those months somehow. Because here may still be here… but it’s a different here now. I’m not around as much, and neither is winter.”

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Kathleen Sullivan
Mar 16, 2024

Jason, this is such beautiful writing. Every sentence is a little poem unto itself. And your photos hold the same poetic vision. I have been trying to write my own ode to the loss of winter here on the coast of Maine and have come up with only cliches. Absence as you so beautifully demonstrate is filled with abundance. I am going to print this essay out and read it slowly and treasure it.

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