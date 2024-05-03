Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Simon Payn's avatar
Simon Payn
May 3, 2024

As always, a super-interesting, deeply researched piece. But I cannot help but sigh. What is never discussed in mainstream commentary is the underlying cause of all this: what makes us a headstone species rather than a keystone species, as you mention. There's the very seldom challenged creed of more when we could be happy with less. These quotes from the Tao Te Ching are important - and I think we should all read the entire thing and change the way we live accordingly.

"Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you."

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
May 3, 2024

Thank you for your well researched essay, Jason. Really helpful.

Yes, as Erica Gies says in her book title, water always wins.

And thank you for mentioning Brandon Keim's muskrat story. I must have read his Hakai article five times over the past week. His work reminds me of yours. My upcoming piece follows up on his muskrat work in light of the Supreme Court wetland debacle and Rights of Nature considerations. Brandon is just beginning his Substack, The Catbird Seat. Like you, he answers questions...such a great aspect of being in this community. Brandon's book, Meet Your Neighbors, come out on July 16, 2024, W.W. Norton.

Thank you for your work.🌱

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