Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Jul 5, 2022

This is your next book Jason. this under-reported (outside of Maine) story must be told. You write so eloquently about this history, and your own family's connection.

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Mark Becker's avatar
Mark Becker
Jun 24, 2022

Nice view of Dutch and Sals house from the island .. lots of good memories

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