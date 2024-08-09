Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
Aug 9, 2024

As ever, so beautifully written with such gentleness and grace. So comforting in these times of global uncertainty & political unrest.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Michael
Aug 9, 2024

We just can't help ourselves. We want to distinguish "the other". We want to maximize our own tribe's success. We want to reproduce our kind- to feed our families, to do anything to ensure their survival. We are forced by our nature to sometimes be selfish, to be cruel to the other- human or animal in order to survive. We cannot afford to be softhearted, invariably compassionate, putting others first- those are not survival traits. We are clever but not farsighted..we seldom look more than handful of years into the future, hence our actions often prove reckless and destructive. The Anthropocene is our measure and creation. We are the ones who set the banquet table for ourselves and all other species and now all must sit down to eat the bitter portions.

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