Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Jul 30, 2023

Lovely history and commentary on Malaga, and with your family connections, you should write the nonfiction book that this history deserves!

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jul 21, 2023

Thanks for this, Jason. What a story. Beautiful and sad. And, yeah, more and more I'm finding that as an ecologist who cares about land and people, it's hard to escape what we've known for so long: the ascendency and amazing versatility of capitalism (what you wrote as "machinery of capitalism and colonialism "). It's just been so damned good at adapting for exploitation of land and labor. I'm working it in to more of my writing (or trying to do so, and not yet succeeding), but I'm learning.

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