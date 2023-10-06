Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Anne Thomas's avatar
Anne Thomas
Oct 6, 2023

Beautifully said, thank you--I've long identified with this kind of dance of perception, but especially in the last month as I've taken on a little project to record a detail every day, often natural, and often glimpsed in the way you describe. https://annethomas.substack.com/p/detail-diary/

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Kristen Lindquist's avatar
Kristen Lindquist
Oct 6, 2023

A lovely piece, a valuable reminder to us to be open to beauty and joy, and what better place to practice that than Monhegan. I have spent the last two weeks of September at the Trailing Yew for the fall bird migration every year for many years and feel like I saw the two of you walk over to George’s on your wedding day--or perhaps a couple just like you--happy anniversary! Hope you feel better soon and are able to return to the island together for your next anniversary.

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