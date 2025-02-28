Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Marilyn Peterlin's avatar
Marilyn Peterlin
Feb 28, 2025

It's a pity more people don't subscribe to you. Your writing, ideas and facts are essential now for survival.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Sandy 10^2,685,000,
Feb 28, 2025

I know: to the trees, but not to us,

Perfection of the life is given, whole.

And on the Earth – the sister of the stars –

We live in exile, while they are at home.

Nikolai Gumilev

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