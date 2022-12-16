Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Dec 16, 2022

A wonderful, wonderful article!

Jason, I am just now appreciating just what a strong voice you are, and what an asset to the environmental movement that begin with Silent Spring and crystallized in the first Earth Day so long ago. Thanks so much.

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