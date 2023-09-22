Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Sep 22, 2023

Get well quick, Jason. Take what measures you can to prevent Long Covid. It's the real danger.

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Mary Ann
Sep 22, 2023

This is so moving, and heartfelt. I love how you communicate the utter despair with all the hope and possibility mixed in, tho soft and subtle. I think your Covid brain may have stumbled upon some beautiful complexity. It’s ironic really. I’d to here your thoughts on how Covid-19 has played a part. I mean I’m thinking we have had a hand in creating this virus fueled world. Fuel...that word just popped in.

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