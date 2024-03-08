Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Margaret Taylor Kane's avatar
Margaret Taylor Kane
Mar 14, 2024

Thanks for your great response Jason and I totally agree and I do have hope. The human tipping point is one to think about as it relates to larger change. I see myself as a teacher in my commitment to an active, chemical free landscape in a suburban setting where I get questions about what I'm doing. One person strolling by asked me if I lived here or worked here, ha, ha. I recently moved from an idyllic 6 acres in MA (you might wonder why), to CT where every day I see more upland forest falling for housing and the increasing issues of building and removing trees , the disruption to the understory and the increasing issues of where all the water goes. It all starts with empathy. Every time I release a butterfly with my grandchildren I know that their feelings for the natural world continue. The work is is one of addition, whole systems as you've described. The timing is crucial. Not sure what I would do without Heather, my thanks to you both!!

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Margaret Taylor Kane's avatar
Margaret Taylor Kane
Mar 13, 2024

Isn’t this absence of morality its own tipping point? If mankind is groomed to no longer care or dumbed down to be unaware how can an understanding of ecological systems ever be understood. Remember how we used to collect tadpoles in grade school and observe the process of them becoming frogs? We need the process of slow learning and observation to “get”our place in all the systems you describe here.

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