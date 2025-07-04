Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca M's avatar
Rebecca M
Jul 4, 2025

Beautiful essay and review. Definitely on my TBR list now. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Lynn Spann Bowditch's avatar
Lynn Spann Bowditch
Jul 23, 2025

I don't know where off the Maine coast you're vacationing, but that photo looks A LOT like Islesford/Little Cranberry Island, where I met and married my husband in the 1980s. Enjoy every minute of your time on your island, make memories to warm your heart for the future, and leave it cleaner than you found it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture