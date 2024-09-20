Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Baird Brightman's avatar
Baird Brightman
Sep 20, 2024

Thanks for this brilliant and important essay Jason. 👏 Always nice to see a tip of the hat to the extraordinary Ed Yong.

Your observations of our ecological blindness and tech powers calls up this observation by EO Wilson:

"The real problem of humanity is the following: We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology. And it is terrifically dangerous, and it is now approaching a point of crisis overall."

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Stef
Sep 20, 2024

I am new to your Substack. This is the first article of yours that I’ve read, and I am blown away. Thank you so much.

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