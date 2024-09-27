reflections on fire

Hello everyone:

First, I want to welcome new Field Guide readers, many of whom have arrived thanks to Bill Davison’s generous Substack Reads post. Take a walk through my archive, and make yourself at home. Contact me if you have questions or comments. You’ll find that my essays toggle between personal and research-driven explorations of the transformed world, between the beautiful world and all that threatens it, though each essay contains some of everything and all of my work tries to sing a little bit too.

I’m still busy working on a new edition of my old Antarctic book, and so this week I’m offering a (thoroughly rewritten) essay from a few years ago when the Field Guide was young and readers were still trickling in. The topic - fire in the Anthropocene - has only grown more relevant.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: