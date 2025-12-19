Field Guide to the Anthropocene
An Orphan of Silence
2/12/26 – Charles Simic, poetry, eyes open and closed, and some memoir
Feb 13
Jason Anthony
Drinking Ourselves Under the Table
2/5/26 - Our depletion of ancient aquifers, and what comes next
Feb 6
Jason Anthony
January 2026
Inhabitants
1/29/26 - Listening to those who restore the world
Jan 30
Jason Anthony
Ice vs. ICE
1/22/25 - Where power lies
Jan 23
Jason Anthony
An Informed Reverence
1/15/25 – The need to acknowledge the sacredness of the world
Jan 16
Jason Anthony
Beneath the Turbulence
1/8/26 - Looking for reality below the noise of empire
Jan 9
Jason Anthony
A Bit of Light Through the Trees
12/29/25 - New Year's greetings, and a reminder
Jan 2
Jason Anthony
December 2025
What Endures
12/18/25 - Lichens, the solstice, and community
Dec 19, 2025
Jason Anthony
The Patience Required
12/11/25 - A holiday treat of remarkable art
Dec 12, 2025
Jason Anthony
The Depth of the Sea
12/4/25 - Looking beneath at the richness of life
Dec 5, 2025
Jason Anthony
November 2025
Consider the Shrimp
11/27/25 - Making life (and death) a little more kind for trillions of animals
Nov 27, 2025
Jason Anthony
How to Haunt a Graveyard
11/20/25 - Cemeteries, formaldehyde, and groundwater
Nov 21, 2025
Jason Anthony
