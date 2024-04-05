Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Apr 5, 2024

Jason and friends,

I read this twice and then took notes as I went through the work a third time. Extraordinary, as usual, and such a solid call to action. I will return to this one often. Thank you for your work. Thank you for the mention.🌱 kbw

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Fotini Masika's avatar
Fotini Masika
Apr 5, 2024Edited

Reading Macfarlane's Underland, some time ago, I took several notes. I keep returning to one of them:

(The Anthropocene)… It is, perhaps, best imagined as an epoch of loss – of species, places and people – for which we are seeking a language of grief and, even harder to find, a language of hope.

We need new language, we need new stories, we maybe even need new names. We need to change.

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