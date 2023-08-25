Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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A.V. Crofts's avatar
A.V. Crofts
Aug 25, 2023

I just returned from a short trip to Nantucket (my first time!) and your passage about islands and the "sea of life" (as opposed to isolating) landed so wonderfully. I could not agree more and appreciate your writing (and thinking) very much.

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Bill Davison's avatar
Bill Davison
Aug 25, 2023

This is a beautiful and thought provoking essay. I have also been thinking about what it means to be an environmentalist. I live in IL and I belong to the Sitka Salmon Fish CSA out of Alaska. I love the fish that we receive from them, but the fossil fuel used for transportation is not ideal. I recently looked into switching to local fish out of the Great Lakes. Things got complicated quickly. The Great Lakes and the fish in them appear to be more polluted than the fish we are getting from Alaska. This means people are advised to eat fish from the Great Lakes once every week or month depending on the fish and the lake. I find that to be pretty disconcerting, given that PCB's and other pollutants build up in our bodies too. I think we are going to take a hybrid approach and shrink our Alaska CSA share and add small quantities of local fish to our diet. I am also going to try and learn more about the benefits of consuming small fish like shad as another way of eating local while minimizing pollutants.

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