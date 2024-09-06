Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
Sep 6, 2024

Thank you Jason, for your ever-beautiful writings that embrace your readers with quietude during these turbulent times of uncertainty - although Hope feels to be on the horizon - even for the eels.

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Michael
Sep 6, 2024

Who knew? Certainly not I. Eels Must certainly be the most amazing creatures on the planet. Thank you so much for introducing them to us. I am misanthropic precisely because of the damage we are doing to the natural world and its constituent species like these astonishing eels you write so eloquently if. Again, thank you.

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