Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Susan Winter's avatar
Susan Winter
May 5, 2023

This needs to be published in every newspaper in the country as an editorial. Perfectly said!

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Guy W Meyer Jr.'s avatar
Guy W Meyer Jr.
May 6, 2023

I didn't see any suggestion of Lifestyle change. It seems to be low on the radar and somewhat out of favor as a prescription to change. Children inherit the beliefs and patterns of their parents to a large extent. What are the ramifications of the Electric future? What are the costs? What is the impact of one wind turbine on the Environment? Would you like one within a 1/2 mile of your home.. one mile .. ten miles...? What is the impact? Solar arrays? How big how many? Who cleans them up when the owners

go bankrupt because of a new technology shift? I suggest the children attempt to imagine themselves as new Indigenous people. I suggest they get to know a 5 mile radius of their home as their walking territory. Who would you meet? What connections created? What role can they envision over a lifetime would you like to be part of history? (we all are) Stay local. you will create the world you dream of.. If it is a good dream.

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