Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 24, 2023

This is a tremendously informative series. I had no idea of the science of bioacoustics or of things like the airgun and the disruption they cause. Lots of thanks.

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Rosie Sherwood
Feb 24, 2023

Another fascinating and encouraging pice. I'm looking forward to next week. The seal song is incredible.

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