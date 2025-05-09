Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
May 9, 2025

I don’t even know where to begin. This essay is filled with truth, beauty, and inspiration, and I am deeply grateful to you. Here’s the first highlight for me: “The predators and parasites of the political/corporate world fall into the meaningless chasm that spawned them when we pay attention to the real world. Everything is community, all life is beautiful and strange and largely unknown, and the deeper we look the more connections we find. More and more, in fact, I envision life as connections and flows rather than species and habitats. Individuals do not exist.” Yes! A bow of gratitude to you. 🙏

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Diana Dyer's avatar
Diana Dyer
May 9, 2025

Thank you Jason. I’m saving this post to read and reread. Your words and (and those of Mary Oliver) remind me of the Lakota belief of "Mitakuye Oyasin”, ie, we are all related. The Maori of New Zealand have this fundamental belief also. (Likely many if not most indigenous people do.) We should have a shared sense of belonging and caring for the health of our larger community, our common good, our shared planet. Wendell Berry’s words would fit right in with your impactful essay. “What I stand for is what I stand on.” Thanks again.

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